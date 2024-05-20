⛳ One pro golfer's house to go

While Bryson DeChambeau was wowing the crowds at the PGA Championship over the weekend, his real estate agent was trying to sell one of his Dallas properties.

The intrigue: The pro golfer gave fans a YouTube tour of the 5,339-square-foot house off the Dallas North Tollway and Forest Lane two years ago. He said he was building "version two of the DeChambeau residence" elsewhere.

His old house went on sale

We are never leaving if you invite us to visit. Photo: Courtesy of Rogers Healy and Associates

Here's what you'll get if you can afford it:

🛏️ Lots of space. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

🏌️ Cool gadgets. An HD golf simulator, pool table and multiple TVs were "thoughtfully left by the owner," per the Zillow listing.

🥩 Entertainment goals. Sliding glass doors lead to the backyard, which has a pool, built-in grill, fireplace and fire pit.