🏫 North Texas schools are more segregated

Choropleth map of U.S. counties showing the estimated level of segregation between Black and white students in K-12 public schools. Schools in counties in the southern U.S., southern California and Northeast tend to be more segregated than counties in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.
Data: Stanford Education Data Archive; Note: Index ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 implies no segregation (all schools have identical proportions of Black and white students) while 1 implies complete segregation (no Black student attends a school with any white students, and vice versa); Map: Axios Visuals

Texas is among the states with the largest growth of intensely segregated schools, defined as schools with 90%-100% nonwhite students.

The big picture: About 15% of Texas schools were intensely segregated in 1988. That figure jumped to 36.4% by 2021, according to a UCLA analysis of federal data.

State of play: Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs have seen more integration among Hispanic students over the past three decades, though segregation among Black students remains high in both districts, per a national analysis by Stanford University.

  • The analysis gives districts a segregation rating, with 0 being the least segregated and 1 being the most segregated.
  • Dallas ISD has a segregation rating of 0.47 for Black and white students, virtually unchanged since 1991.
  • Fort Worth received a rating of 0.43, only slightly lower than in 1991. Both ratings are among the highest in the state.

Zoom in: W.T. White High School, in North Dallas, was a model of integration in 1991 — it was 36.7% white, 28.2% Black and 31.9% Hispanic.

  • By 2022, it was 4.3% white, 11.5% Black and 81.7% Hispanic.
