📈 Charted: Our massive growth

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Fort Worth is America's second fastest-growing city with more than 250,000 residents as of 2023, falling behind only Atlanta.

The big picture: North Texas is home to five of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. with populations of 20,000 or more, according to new Census Bureau data.

Celina is the country's fastest-growing city with at least 20,000 residents. The Collin County city's population grew 26.6% between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.

Why it matters: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not major cities themselves, but their outer suburbs.

Zoom in: Three of the other fastest-growing cities are also in Collin County: Princeton (22.3%), Anna (16.9%) and Prosper (10.5%).

Forney, in Kaufman County, was the 10th fastest-growing city, with a 10.4% population increase.

Zoom out: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Texas and Florida accounting for eight of the top 20.

Fort Worth, for example, grew by 2.23%, with 978,468 residents.

By the numbers: Fort Worth added the second most residents between 2022 and 2023, with 21,365 people. San Antonio topped the list with a numeric increase of 21,970.

Celina, meanwhile, added the ninth most with 9,110 people. The once small town has more than doubled in size since 2020, ballooning from a population of 17,808 on July 1, 2020, to a population of 43,317 on July 1, 2023.

Denton may not have made waves with its percentage increase, but the city added 7,914 residents, the 13th most in the country.

The bottom line: Dallas-Fort Worth continues to drive the massive population growth of Texas.