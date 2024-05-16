How to pass time after Dallas Love Field delay

Having your flight delayed after arriving at the airport is a pain, especially at a small airport like Dallas Love Field where there isn't much to do. But, there are still ways to pass time. Here are some recommendations…

🌷 The Moss Lee Love Garden. Between bag check and the TSA checkpoint is an outdoor garden honoring the Army aviator for whom the airport is named.

📚 Book browsing: The Ink bookstore past security is filled with tomes from different genres, including romance and Texas culture. There's also a clearance section in the back.

Book nerds will appreciate this airport store. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

🎸 The Love Stage: Artists will occasionally perform at the stage near the food court. Check this schedule to see if any performances coincide with your visit.

🎥 Dallas history: The Love Landing area on the second floor, above the TSA checkpoint and outside security, currently has an exhibit on the Forest Theater, a historic venue that's going through a revival.

📜 JFK history: While you're at Love Landing, look for a plaque commemorating Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson's oath of office just hours after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas. A Dallas-based U.S. district judge swore in the new president while on board Air Force One, parked at the airport.

There's also a window where you can watch planes take off, and see where Air Force One was parked during the 1963 oath of office.

🇺🇲 America's DNA: Love Landing houses a piece of art made from the "actual blood, sweat and tears" of active military members and veterans mixed into the resin of an American flag. The artist is a veteran from San Antonio.

There's also a separate tribute to 9-11 victims.

📬 Know of any other gems at Dallas Love Field or DFW Airport? Email us at [email protected].