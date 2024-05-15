May 15, 2024 - News

☕ One Yemeni coffee shop to go

A clear glass with a green latte

Couldn't turn down this pistachio concoction. Photo: Naheed "Nutty" Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

We're on a quest to try every Yemeni coffee shop in North Texas. Today's stop is pricey, but you can hang out there for hours.

The intrigue: Haraz Coffee House gets its name from Yemen's Haraz Mountains, which have been part of the coffee trade for centuries. Yemen is also believed to be one of the first regions to export coffee.

Vibe check: The utensils are gold and the booths are plush. Haraz coffee shops are usually open late.

A honeycomb-shaped pastry on a plate
Finally, bee bites that don't sting. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

What to order: Pistachio latte and bee bites, which taste like Hawaiian rolls filled with cream cheese and topped with honey.

Where: Haraz Coffee House, locations in Irving and Plano.

Cost: $7.95 for the latte, $7.50 for the pastry.

Six word review: Sweet, savory bites supplement classy coffee.

