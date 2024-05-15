💙 Cowtown picks eastern bluebird to represent city

Fort Worth elementary students have spoken: The official bird of Cowtown is the eastern bluebird.

State of tweet: Online voters chose the bluebird over five other birds on a list curated by Fort Worth ISD students.

Students researched a variety of birds and recorded video arguments for their selections.

The big picture: Eastern bluebirds can be territorial and protective when nesting but are friendly overall, qualities the elementary students say represent Texans and Fort Worth residents.

The birds are associated with hope, happiness, joy and peace.

Fun fact: The eastern bluebird loves to snack on mosquitos and other insects, according to students at Westcliff Elementary who recorded this informative video on the bird.

Plus they don't attack small pets like one of their contest competitors, the red-shouldered hawk.

Fly out: The bluebird lives in North Texas and toward the eastern and northern reaches of the U.S. They're typically found in open parks and meadows, perching high in trees or on power lines.

What you can do: Help the eastern bluebird's avian friends by turning off or dimming lights at night during main migratory seasons.