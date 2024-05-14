🌮 One taco to go: Tejas
Our latest taco adventure takes us to a Bishop Arts restaurant that shows it's possible to be Instagrammable and still serve delicious food.
- Tejas takes a foodie approach to traditional Tex-Mex, offering meals that feel a little lighter.
What to order: Taco plate — we ordered the veggie and Tejas taco. Served with cilantro rice and beans.
Where: Tejas, 250 N. Bishop Ave.
Cost: $16
Six-word review: Real tortillas, perfectly spiced, tender bites.
