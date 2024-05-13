☕ One roastery to go: Parks Coffee
Our recent quest for coffee and wifi took us to a Carrollton roastery that has been a neighborhood staple for a long time.
- You can observe Parks Coffee's roastery operations through glass windows while sipping on your drink.
Flashback: The Parks family started the company in the 1980s out of their Carrollton garage.
- The roastery supplies coffee for businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Louisiana and California. Photos and mugs depicting the history are set up behind the barista workspace.
Pro tip: They offer on-site tours and at-home brewing classes.
What to order: The Kentucky cold brew, which has a brown sugar bourbon flavor.
Where: Parks Coffee Roastery and Cafe, 1401 Mac Arthur Drive, in Carrollton
Cost: $4.95
Six-word review: Coffee with local notes and roots.
😋 Have a favorite neighborhood spot we should try? Hit reply and let us know.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more