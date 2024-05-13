☕ One roastery to go: Parks Coffee

Our recent quest for coffee and wifi took us to a Carrollton roastery that has been a neighborhood staple for a long time.

You can observe Parks Coffee's roastery operations through glass windows while sipping on your drink.

Flashback: The Parks family started the company in the 1980s out of their Carrollton garage.

The roastery supplies coffee for businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Louisiana and California. Photos and mugs depicting the history are set up behind the barista workspace.

Who knew coffee roasting was high-tech? Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Pro tip: They offer on-site tours and at-home brewing classes.

What to order: The Kentucky cold brew, which has a brown sugar bourbon flavor.

Where: Parks Coffee Roastery and Cafe, 1401 Mac Arthur Drive, in Carrollton

Cost: $4.95

Six-word review: Coffee with local notes and roots.

