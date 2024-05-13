2 hours ago - News

☕ One roastery to go: Parks Coffee

A photo of an iced coffee and pastry

Coffee and treats with a view. Photo: Naheed "Brown Sugar" Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Our recent quest for coffee and wifi took us to a Carrollton roastery that has been a neighborhood staple for a long time.

  • You can observe Parks Coffee's roastery operations through glass windows while sipping on your drink.

Flashback: The Parks family started the company in the 1980s out of their Carrollton garage.

  • The roastery supplies coffee for businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Louisiana and California. Photos and mugs depicting the history are set up behind the barista workspace.
A photo of a coffee roastery
Who knew coffee roasting was high-tech? Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Pro tip: They offer on-site tours and at-home brewing classes.

What to order: The Kentucky cold brew, which has a brown sugar bourbon flavor.

Where: Parks Coffee Roastery and Cafe, 1401 Mac Arthur Drive, in Carrollton

Cost: $4.95

Six-word review: Coffee with local notes and roots.

