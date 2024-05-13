Five of the state's 10 hottest summers have been recorded since 2011, setting a new standard for what's normal.
State of play: Many of the factors that contributed to the past two years of record-breaking summer heat are still in place, hinting at another above-average summer, according to a preliminary report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's power grid operator.
Ocean temperatures are still warmer than normal, and recent rains are expected to taper off, which could make it extra warm.
The big picture: The ongoing El Niño event is transitioning into La Niña, which will likely bring drought conditions back to parts of Texas, ushering in more summer heat.
"As Texas keeps having many more above normal temperature seasons, it keeps raising the bar for what is 'normal,'" writes Chris Coleman, ERCOT's supervisor of operational forecasting.