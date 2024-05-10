Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We hope Posty rocks these shorts at the ACMs. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Post Malone is repping Dallas in his new music video with country star Morgan Wallen. Why it matters: Everyone is better now that Posty is having a renaissance. The Grapevine native has been featured on the latest album releases from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Driving the news: Malone will perform Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco.

The show announced performances by Malone and Noah Kahan last week. Malone is expected to perform solo, per Variety.

The big picture: Malone is wearing an iconic Dallas cap in the "I Had Some Help" video, which had more than 1 million views within the first eight hours Friday.

The forest green True Brvnd hat he also wore at the Super Bowl is currently sold out.

Zoom in: The singer has worked with the brand in the past. The veteran-owned local business has Malone's picture on its website.

The brand launched in 2020 when "the world felt upside down" — hence the upside-down Dallas hats.

📞 Phone fact: Posty looks good in a phone booth. His latest video starts with him making a call.

He also uses quarters to dial someone in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video.

If you go: Tickets are still available for Thursday night's awards show. Prices start above $200.