Grapevine native Post Malone goes country
Post Malone is repping Dallas in his new music video with country star Morgan Wallen.
Why it matters: Everyone is better now that Posty is having a renaissance. The Grapevine native has been featured on the latest album releases from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
Driving the news: Malone will perform Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco.
- The show announced performances by Malone and Noah Kahan last week. Malone is expected to perform solo, per Variety.
The big picture: Malone is wearing an iconic Dallas cap in the "I Had Some Help" video, which had more than 1 million views within the first eight hours Friday.
- The forest green True Brvnd hat he also wore at the Super Bowl is currently sold out.
Zoom in: The singer has worked with the brand in the past. The veteran-owned local business has Malone's picture on its website.
- The brand launched in 2020 when "the world felt upside down" — hence the upside-down Dallas hats.
📞 Phone fact: Posty looks good in a phone booth. His latest video starts with him making a call.
- He also uses quarters to dial someone in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video.
If you go: Tickets are still available for Thursday night's awards show. Prices start above $200.
- The show is at 7pm at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco and will air exclusively on Prime Video.
