Foxtrot Market's abrupt closures last month left hundreds of workers without a job, and a North Texas roastery without a major client. Why it matters: The Chicago-based company had 33 locations set up like neighborhood bodegas, selling coffee, snacks and wine. The closures were quick and chaotic, and the fallout continues over two weeks later.

Zoom in: Dallas had four Foxtrots, including a new Greenville location that was once a bar that the City of Dallas shut down.

Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters used to supply the mocha for Foxtrot's drinks and had worked with the market since it had just two locations.

"They were our biggest clients," the roastery's operations director, Jessica Young, tells Axios.

The roastery is still owed around $7,000 from Foxtrot, Young says.

Zoom out: "I contacted over 100 vendors after it happened to see if anyone had any intel, and everyone was surprised and/or not getting paid," Young says.

Catch up quick: Foxtrot workers got word on April 23, while stores were still open and serving customers, that they needed to close.

Many teams put handwritten signs outside the stores to announce the store's abrupt closure.

The company is auctioning "substantially all" of its assets in a foreclosure sale Friday.

A former Chicago employee alleges in a proposed class action lawsuit that the company violated federal law when it terminated employees without notice.

Friction point: Young says it doesn't make financial sense to file a lawsuit over the money owed because "the odds of getting paid aren't that good."

But, she says, she would like to at least get the mocha back because it has a "forever shelf life."

The bottom line: Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters is trying to find new clients again, Young says.