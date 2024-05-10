6 hours ago - News

Kyrie Irving's limited edition sneakers honor his mom

A close up shot of white shoes with yellow and red accents

Kyrie Irving wore the shoes during Game 6 against the Clippers last week and scored 30 points.. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has a new limited edition sneaker honoring his mother, who died when he was just 4.

Driving the news: The Anta Kai 1 "Mother's Day" sneakers will debut Saturday in New Jersey for $125.

  • After that, they may show up on the resale market or online, per SI.com.

Flashback: Elizabeth Irving died of sepsis in 1996. She was 29.

The intrigue: The Mother's Day shoes' vibrant colorway references Elizabeth Irving's roots in the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

  • The design includes "Mother," "Elizabeth" and Irving's number 11 in hieroglyphic-style font, per Complex.

What he's saying: "I never got to give my mom my awards in the NBA, I never got to hug my mom after a 40-point game," Irving said in a video.

  • "And all those things that I didn't have, only made me more prepared to be a light for the world because I am a constant reminder that you need to appreciate the life you do have."
