Kyrie Irving's limited edition sneakers honor his mom
Kyrie Irving has a new limited edition sneaker honoring his mother, who died when he was just 4.
Driving the news: The Anta Kai 1 "Mother's Day" sneakers will debut Saturday in New Jersey for $125.
- After that, they may show up on the resale market or online, per SI.com.
Flashback: Elizabeth Irving died of sepsis in 1996. She was 29.
The intrigue: The Mother's Day shoes' vibrant colorway references Elizabeth Irving's roots in the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
- The design includes "Mother," "Elizabeth" and Irving's number 11 in hieroglyphic-style font, per Complex.
What he's saying: "I never got to give my mom my awards in the NBA, I never got to hug my mom after a 40-point game," Irving said in a video.
- "And all those things that I didn't have, only made me more prepared to be a light for the world because I am a constant reminder that you need to appreciate the life you do have."
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more