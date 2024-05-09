Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. 🤠 Gather your cowgirls. The Fort Worth Stockyards will host The Cowgirl Gathering with barrel racing and roping at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. The weekend events lead into the Women's Rodeo World Championship next week.

Cowgirl events Thursday through Sunday. Free.

🤠 Shake what your mama gave ya. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers an instrumental spin to country music, featuring hits from artists such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks and Kacey Musgraves.

Shows Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $32.

🥊 Pick a fight. The Peak Fighting Championship is coming to Dallas this weekend to promote mixed martial arts.

5pm Saturday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Tickets start at $40.

💐 Shop together. The Dallas Arboretum is hosting a Mother's Day Market and live music in the garden. Plus, make reservations for tea in the DeGolyer House for $59 per person.

Market open 10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday. Cost of entry.

🇬🇷 Opa! Watch "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" with your mama at the Rooftop Cinema Club in downtown Fort Worth.

2:15pm Sunday. $16 for an Adirondack chair. $18 for a two-person loveseat.

🏃‍♀️ Outrun your kids. The Dallas Jewish Community Center is hosting Bagel Run 2024 with 10k, 5k and Kids K options.