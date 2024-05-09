♻️ Irving-based Boy Scouts to ditch gendered name

Irving-based Boy Scouts of America will change its name to Scouting America next year to be more inclusive.

Why it matters: The rebranding of the more than century-old organization comes after widespread allegations of abuse by former members and a careful exit plan from bankruptcy.

Driving the news: The organization announced the new name this week and said it will go into effect in February.

"This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting," the group's president and CEO Roger Krone said.

Context: Boy Scouts began accepting girls in 2019.

The organization serves more than 176,000 girls and young women, including over 6,000 Eagle Scouts.

Flashback: More than 80,000 people have said they were sexually abused as children within the Boy Scouts organization.

The claims dating back decades resulted in a lawsuit that ended last year with the country's largest sexual abuse settlement of $2.46 billion.

The settlement allowed the organization to go through with its reorganization plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

What we're watching: How Boy Scouts' transition to a more inclusive name will affect Girl Scouts of America.