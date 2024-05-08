Dallas animal shelters are over capacity
Several North Texas animal shelters are offering free or discounted adoptions to reduce their backlog of animals waiting for a furever home.
Why it matters: Research has shown that pets can boost your immune system, mood and sense of purpose. They're also good for a child's development.
State of play: Animal shelters locally aren't adopting out animals quickly enough to accommodate new arrivals.
The perks: Most shelters cover spays and neuters, microchipping, vaccinations and medical exams.
How to help: Browse the pets available for adoption in Plano, Dallas and through SPCA. You can also foster a pet or make a donation if you can't adopt.
If you adopt: The Alliance of Therapy Dogs has these tips for helping your dog settle in after adoption. Here are some tips for helping your cat adjust.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more