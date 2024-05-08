Dallas animal shelters are over capacity

Share on email (opens in new window)

Several North Texas animal shelters are offering free or discounted adoptions to reduce their backlog of animals waiting for a furever home. Why it matters: Research has shown that pets can boost your immune system, mood and sense of purpose. They're also good for a child's development.

State of play: Animal shelters locally aren't adopting out animals quickly enough to accommodate new arrivals.

The SPCA of Texas, which had 395 dogs and 324 cats in its care as of Monday night, is hosting an Empty the Shelters campaign through May 15.

Dallas Animal Services was 27% over capacity for dogs and 21% over capacity for cats as of yesterday.

The perks: Most shelters cover spays and neuters, microchipping, vaccinations and medical exams.

Dallas Animal Services is offering free adoptions 11am-2:30pm Sunday at the Petco on 5301 Belt Line Road in Dallas.

Adult dog and cat adoptions are free, and puppy and kitten adoptions are half the usual price at the SPCA's Dallas and Ellis county locations.

How to help: Browse the pets available for adoption in Plano, Dallas and through SPCA. You can also foster a pet or make a donation if you can't adopt.

If you adopt: The Alliance of Therapy Dogs has these tips for helping your dog settle in after adoption. Here are some tips for helping your cat adjust.