Dallas animal shelters are over capacity

Several North Texas animal shelters are offering free or discounted adoptions to reduce their backlog of animals waiting for a furever home.

Why it matters: Research has shown that pets can boost your immune system, mood and sense of purpose. They're also good for a child's development.

State of play: Animal shelters locally aren't adopting out animals quickly enough to accommodate new arrivals.

The perks: Most shelters cover spays and neuters, microchipping, vaccinations and medical exams.

How to help: Browse the pets available for adoption in Plano, Dallas and through SPCA. You can also foster a pet or make a donation if you can't adopt.

If you adopt: The Alliance of Therapy Dogs has these tips for helping your dog settle in after adoption. Here are some tips for helping your cat adjust.

