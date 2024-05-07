6 hours ago - Things to Do

The Circle's Caress Russell dishes on her perfect day

headshot
A woman holding a hula hoop and wearing a floatie in an apartment

Imagine your older sister flirting with other women on social media while pretending to be you... Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Caress Russell is a poet and motivational speaker based in the Dallas area — but she didn't compete on the latest season of Netflix's "The Circle" as herself.

The intrigue: The social media competition only lets contestants communicate over written messages. Some of the contestants fudge their personas to gain popularity.

  • The real Paul posted a hilarious Instagram video after the show aired, saying watching his sister pretend to be him was "literally an out-of-body experience."
  • "My brother and I have always enjoyed making fun of each other, and this experience was no different," Caress tells Axios.

What's next: Caress is enjoying her Circle fame and hopes to do more work in the entertainment space.

  • "I know so many people out here who have supported me over the years. I'm getting the VIP treatment and it's an amazing feeling knowing my city has my back," she says.

We asked Caress to tell us her favorite North Texas spots. Here's what she said:

Favorite neighborhood: Las Colinas

Favorite coffee shop: Ecclesia Bakery in Coppell

Favorite place to go with family: Downtown Grapevine

Favorite place to go with friends: Texas Live!

Favorite dessert spot: Buttermilk Sky Pie. The key lime pie is heavenly!

Favorite cuisine and place: Sushi Zen in Southlake has a volcano roll that never disappoints.

Favorite date spot: Dinner at Simply Fondue, followed by any Dallas speakeasy.

The bottom line: "Dallas is more home to me than any other place I've lived," Caress says.

avatar

