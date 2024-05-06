What's happening: Like the other families traveling to Washington, Pamela Crews is footing the bill for the trip. Her family has already sought help from the Dallas County district attorney and Coppell police.
Pam Crews and Wysocki have meetings scheduled with the offices of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R-Irving) and Colin Allred (D-Dallas).
Zoom out: The other cases are a 2015 Tennessee death that was initially ruled an accidental drowning; a 2014 Mississippi case where police and the family have disagreed on the cause of death; and the 2023 death of a Louisiana woman whose family says was hastily ruled a suicide.
The bottom line: The point of the meetings is "to put a face behind the stories" and show what they've already done to seek justice for their loved ones, Wysocki says.
"They've done the right thing, they have followed the rules and the justice system has basically let them down. These cold cases deserve to be looked at and taken seriously."