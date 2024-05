Dallas voters approved all 10 propositions in the city's $1.25 billion bond proposal.

The big picture: Several local municipalities asked residents to approve millions of dollars in bond packages for new parks, school campus upgrades, new court buildings, and other school and city projects.

Most of the proposals passed.

What happened: The Dallas propositions — which included funding for new parks, improved streets and updated arts facilities — had little opposition.

School districts: Grapevine-Colleyville ISD voters approved $150 million in bond propositions for school renovations and swim center upgrades.

Lewisville ISD approved $101.8 million in bonds to upgrade and repair athletic facilities.

Yes, but: Anna residents voted against a $100 million Anna ISD bond package to build a 12,000-seat stadium with a turf field. It was the second time for Anna voters to reject plans to build a new stadium.