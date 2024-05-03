Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There were more hotels in the works in the Dallas market than any other U.S. area in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Lodging Econometrics report. Why it matters: The country reached an all-time high with 6,065 hotel projects in the pipeline.

The Dallas data suggests investors favor the region for new hospitality projects.

State of play: Dallas led the country with 185 hotel projects — around 21,900 rooms — planned in the first quarter of 2024.

Atlanta had 153 projects in the works, followed by Nashville's 127 and Phoenix's 123.

Meanwhile: Dallas ranked second for hotels under construction — 25 projects — at the end of the first quarter. New York was first, with 47.

Dallas also had the most projects in early planning and projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months.

Zoom in: The Hall Park Hotel, featuring modern art, is slated to open in Frisco this fall.

A new Four Seasons Hotel and condominium tower is also planned along Turtle Creek in Dallas.

Flashback: The Dallas market had a "record-breaking" outlook in the fourth quarter of 2023, with 193 hotel projects — around 22,300 rooms.

The 2024 first-quarter data shows some of that activity has slowed, even though Dallas remains a top market for hotel construction.

Between the lines: The Dallas area's leisure and hospitality sector has gotten stronger in recent years, fueled by new hotels and large sporting events.