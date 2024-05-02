🏒 Dallas Stars lead the series

The Stars have won three straight and now lead their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2.

Puck yes!

Why it matters: It's a tough matchup. The Stars clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and had home ice advantage to face a wild card team.

They ended up against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, who have proven to be kryptonite. The Stars were knocked out of the playoffs last year by Vegas and lost all three of their regular season matchups.

Yes, but: That may be changing! The Stars managed to win two straight in Vegas and kept up the momentum in front of a raucous home crowd last night.

What happened: Vegas scored early in the first period on a power play, but the Stars quickly clapped back with an Evgenii Dadonov goal. Dallas then led 2-1 after Matt Duchene scored on a power play. Vegas quickly tied it.

But Jason Robertson scored on a power play late in the second after Tyler Seguin was hit in the face.

Goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots, including one from the splits late in the third. 🦦

What's next: Game 6 is back in Vegas on Friday.