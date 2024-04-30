36 mins ago - News

🌮 One taco to go: Barrel & Bones

Two tacos with sides of consommé and salsa

Crispy outside, gooey inside, consommé dipper. Photo: Tasha "Sports Junkie" Tsiaperas/Axios

Our latest taco adventure takes us to a smokehouse with tender meats and craft cocktails.

  • The restaurant has locations in Carrollton, Dallas, Farmers Branch and The Colony.

Vibe check: There are TVs in every corner for easy viewing of any Dallas sporting event.

  • The food and cocktail quality is surprising given the sports bar feel of the joint.

What to order: Quesabirria taco — guajillo braised beef and pepper jack cheese.

Where: Barrel & Bones, 1011 S. Main St., suite 110 in Carrollton.

Cost: $4.99.

Six-word review: Good enough to forget to dip.

🤔 Know a great taco we should try? Hit reply and tell us.

