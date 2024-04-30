🌮 One taco to go: Barrel & Bones

Our latest taco adventure takes us to a smokehouse with tender meats and craft cocktails.

The restaurant has locations in Carrollton, Dallas, Farmers Branch and The Colony.

Vibe check: There are TVs in every corner for easy viewing of any Dallas sporting event.

The food and cocktail quality is surprising given the sports bar feel of the joint.

What to order: Quesabirria taco — guajillo braised beef and pepper jack cheese.

Where: Barrel & Bones, 1011 S. Main St., suite 110 in Carrollton.

Cost: $4.99.

Six-word review: Good enough to forget to dip.

