🏈 Cowboys draft new blood

2 hours ago - Sports

The Dallas Cowboys made some decisions this weekend. Photo: John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys picked some new players this weekend, but it remains unclear whether they'll keep some of the stars they already have.

Why it matters: Cowboys fans have been waiting almost 30 years for the team to win another Super Bowl.

State of play: This is the last year of quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, and there's a chance the team won't extend it before the season starts.

  • Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — who led the NFL in catches — also hasn't had his contract extended and hasn't shown up yet to offseason workouts.

The latest: The Cowboys drafted eight players after starting the weekend with seven picks.

  • They exchanged their 24th pick in the first round with the Detroit Lions for their 29th pick and an extra third-round pick.

Who's who: The University of Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton was picked 29th in the first round. The former TCU player will play left tackle.

  • Marshawn Kneeland — defensive end from Western Michigan — was picked in the second round.
  • Cooper Beebe — guard from Kansas State — was picked in the third.
  • Marist Liufau — linebacker from Notre Dame — was also picked in the third.
  • Caelen Carson — cornerback from Wake Forest — was picked in the fifth.
  • Ryan Flournoy — wide receiver from Southeast Missouri State — was picked in the sixth.
  • Nathan Thomas — offensive lineman from Louisiana-Lafayette — was picked in the seventh.
  • Justin Rogers — defensive tackle from Auburn — was also picked in the seventh.

The bottom line: The Super Bowl is always in sight.

  • Until it's not.
