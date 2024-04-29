🏈 Cowboys draft new blood
The Dallas Cowboys picked some new players this weekend, but it remains unclear whether they'll keep some of the stars they already have.
Why it matters: Cowboys fans have been waiting almost 30 years for the team to win another Super Bowl.
State of play: This is the last year of quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, and there's a chance the team won't extend it before the season starts.
- Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — who led the NFL in catches — also hasn't had his contract extended and hasn't shown up yet to offseason workouts.
The latest: The Cowboys drafted eight players after starting the weekend with seven picks.
- They exchanged their 24th pick in the first round with the Detroit Lions for their 29th pick and an extra third-round pick.
Who's who: The University of Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton was picked 29th in the first round. The former TCU player will play left tackle.
- Marshawn Kneeland — defensive end from Western Michigan — was picked in the second round.
- Cooper Beebe — guard from Kansas State — was picked in the third.
- Marist Liufau — linebacker from Notre Dame — was also picked in the third.
- Caelen Carson — cornerback from Wake Forest — was picked in the fifth.
- Ryan Flournoy — wide receiver from Southeast Missouri State — was picked in the sixth.
- Nathan Thomas — offensive lineman from Louisiana-Lafayette — was picked in the seventh.
- Justin Rogers — defensive tackle from Auburn — was also picked in the seventh.
The bottom line: The Super Bowl is always in sight.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more