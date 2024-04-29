🏈 Cowboys draft new blood

The Dallas Cowboys picked some new players this weekend, but it remains unclear whether they'll keep some of the stars they already have.

Why it matters: Cowboys fans have been waiting almost 30 years for the team to win another Super Bowl.

State of play: This is the last year of quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, and there's a chance the team won't extend it before the season starts.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — who led the NFL

The latest: The Cowboys drafted eight players after starting the weekend with seven picks.

They exchanged their 24th pick in the first round with the Detroit Lions for their 29th pick and an extra third-round pick.

Who's who: The University of Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton was picked 29th in the first round. The former TCU player will play left tackle.

The bottom line: The Super Bowl is always in sight.