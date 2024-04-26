Apr 26, 2024 - News

🐐 One cocktail to go: Rodeo Goat

A photo of a cocktail on a checkerboard tablecloth

Spicy refresher to accompany delicious burgers. Photo: Tasha "Me Llamo" Tsiaperas/Axios

This burger joint serves up cocktails as satisfying as beers to accompany its greasy, meaty fare.

  • Rodeo Goat has locations throughout the Dallas area, including in Denton, Fort Worth and Frisco.

What to order: Goat. Llama — a spicy paloma with jalapeño-infused tequila.

Where: Rodeo Goat, 1200 N. Buckner Blvd.

Cost: $11

Six-word review: Peppery cocktail that warms the throat.

avatar

