🐐 One cocktail to go: Rodeo Goat

This burger joint serves up cocktails as satisfying as beers to accompany its greasy, meaty fare.

Rodeo Goat has locations throughout the Dallas area, including in Denton, Fort Worth and Frisco.

What to order: Goat. Llama — a spicy paloma with jalapeño-infused tequila.

Where: Rodeo Goat, 1200 N. Buckner Blvd.

Cost: $11

Six-word review: Peppery cocktail that warms the throat.

