🐐 One cocktail to go: Rodeo Goat
This burger joint serves up cocktails as satisfying as beers to accompany its greasy, meaty fare.
- Rodeo Goat has locations throughout the Dallas area, including in Denton, Fort Worth and Frisco.
What to order: Goat. Llama — a spicy paloma with jalapeño-infused tequila.
Where: Rodeo Goat, 1200 N. Buckner Blvd.
Cost: $11
Six-word review: Peppery cocktail that warms the throat.
