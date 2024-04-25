Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
🌍 Fawn over films. The Dallas International Film Festival has a packed lineup of documentary and short films, along with panels with filmmakers and red carpet events.
- Thursday through May 2 in Dallas. Passes start at $100.
🎨 Appreciate the arts. Southlake's Art in the Square returns this weekend with exhibits, activities for families and a Saturday night Tom Petty tribute concert.
- Friday-Sunday at Southlake Town Square. Free admission.
📚 Stock your shelves. Peruse the second annual Oak Cliff Book Crawl to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.
🎶 Take me to church. Fall in love just a little at Hozier's Unreal Unearth tour, which features Allison Russell.
- 8pm Sunday at Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets are available on resale sites.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more