Your ticket to an eventful weekend. Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🌍 Fawn over films. The Dallas International Film Festival has a packed lineup of documentary and short films, along with panels with filmmakers and red carpet events. Thursday through May 2 in Dallas. Passes start at $100.

🎨 Appreciate the arts. Southlake's Art in the Square returns this weekend with exhibits, activities for families and a Saturday night Tom Petty tribute concert.

Friday-Sunday at Southlake Town Square. Free admission.

📚 Stock your shelves. Peruse the second annual Oak Cliff Book Crawl to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.

🎶 Take me to church. Fall in love just a little at Hozier's Unreal Unearth tour, which features Allison Russell.