📣 One "Cheer" story to go

Catch up quick: Netflix's "Cheer" portrayed Navarro College, about an hour from Dallas, as an underdog vying for the top spot at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals.
The first season was a pandemic-era hit, turning coach Monica Aldama and her students into celebrities.
Yes, but: The program has since been riddled with scandals.
One of the cheerleaders was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography and soliciting sex with a minor. Season 2 followed the cheerleaders as they grappled with their teammate's arrest and their fame.
Last year, Aldama was accused of trying to cover up a sexual assault in a case that was later dismissed. And, this year, her son was arrested on child pornography charges.
The intrigue: Texas Monthly followed Aldama's experiences after "Cheer," including how she dealt with the coverup allegations that were dropped.
She retired from Navarro and accepted a job as vice president of a cheer company based in North Texas, per Texas Monthly.
The bottom line: "I don't really know what my calling is, but I'm listening, and I'm going to follow my heart," Aldama told the magazine.