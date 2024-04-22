🌍 Ways to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is today, and this year's theme is "Planet vs. Plastics."

Flashback: The first Earth Day was held in the U.S. in 1970. The day of civic activities now spans 192 countries.

Here are some ways you can honor Mother Nature…

🎟️ Confer with others. The EarthX Congress of Conferences is bringing together innovators, investors and experts in Dallas this week to discuss environmental sustainability and conservation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of the speakers.

Today-Friday at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

🧴Pass on plastics. Do a plastic audit at home and work, try sustainable swaps and keep reusable grocery bags in your car.

♻️ Sort your trash. Recycle Revolution in Dallas takes a broad range of recyclable items and Frisco's Environmental Collection Center recycles certain types of styrofoam.

💰 Shop secondhand. Facebook has several locally based re-sell groups that cater to parents, couples getting married and homeowners.

🪴 Turn your food into plant food. Plano offers its residents a composting membership with daily drop-off hours. The City of Dallas has these tips for starting your composting.

📬 Time for you to chime in. What else have you tried to reduce your impact on the environment?