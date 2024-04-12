🍻 One cocktail to go: The Old Monk

This long-lasting Henderson Avenue pub fulfills the desire for a robust tap list and delicious fish and chips, while also offering a shaded patio and surprisingly good cocktails.

Plus, cocktails are $7 from 3-7pm weekdays.

The latest: The beloved pub is set to open a second location in Oak Cliff, which should delight whisky lovers south of I-30.

What to order: Mezcal Mangito — mezcal, tequila, mango, lime and tamarind soda.

Where: The Old Monk, 2847 N. Henderson Ave.

Cost: $12

Six-word review: Tangy, tropical spin on summer marg.

