Ann Coulter will be in Dallas for a Free Press debate
Author Ann Coulter will be in Dallas on Thursday for a live debate with libertarian magazine Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie.
What's happening: The Free Press, a Los Angeles-based digital media company, is hosting live debates across the U.S. on complex topics the country faces.
- The first debate takes place tonight. Coulter and Gillespie will discuss whether America should shut its borders.
If you go: 7pm Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $50.
Other Dallas-area events...
🪁 Fly high. The nonprofit Vibha is hosting a Kite Flying Festival to raise money for education and health care for underprivileged children.
- 3-8pm Saturday at The Sound. Free admission.
🕺 Break it down. Watch local street dancers honor the hip-hop movement at the Underground Movement Festival's latest showcase.
- 5-10pm Saturday at Plano's McCall Plaza. Free admission.
🥁 Groove to the music. The three-day Dallas Reggae Festival is a family friendly event with live music, Caribbean-inspired food, jewelry vendors and crafts.
- Friday to Sunday at 13331 Preston Road in Dallas. Daily admission starts at $25.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.