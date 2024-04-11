2 hours ago - Things to Do

Ann Coulter will be in Dallas for a Free Press debate

A photo of Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter will be in Dallas tonight to debate the issues the country faces. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Author Ann Coulter will be in Dallas on Thursday for a live debate with libertarian magazine Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie.

What's happening: The Free Press, a Los Angeles-based digital media company, is hosting live debates across the U.S. on complex topics the country faces.

  • The first debate takes place tonight. Coulter and Gillespie will discuss whether America should shut its borders.

If you go: 7pm Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $50.

Other Dallas-area events...

🪁 Fly high. The nonprofit Vibha is hosting a Kite Flying Festival to raise money for education and health care for underprivileged children.

  • 3-8pm Saturday at The Sound. Free admission.

🕺 Break it down. Watch local street dancers honor the hip-hop movement at the Underground Movement Festival's latest showcase.

  • 5-10pm Saturday at Plano's McCall Plaza. Free admission.

🥁 Groove to the music. The three-day Dallas Reggae Festival is a family friendly event with live music, Caribbean-inspired food, jewelry vendors and crafts.

  • Friday to Sunday at 13331 Preston Road in Dallas. Daily admission starts at $25.
