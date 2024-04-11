Ann Coulter will be in Dallas for a Free Press debate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ann Coulter will be in Dallas tonight to debate the issues the country faces. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Author Ann Coulter will be in Dallas on Thursday for a live debate with libertarian magazine Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie. What's happening: The Free Press, a Los Angeles-based digital media company, is hosting live debates across the U.S. on complex topics the country faces.

The first debate takes place tonight. Coulter and Gillespie will discuss whether America should shut its borders.

If you go: 7pm Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $50.

Other Dallas-area events...

🪁 Fly high. The nonprofit Vibha is hosting a Kite Flying Festival to raise money for education and health care for underprivileged children.

3-8pm Saturday at The Sound. Free admission.

🕺 Break it down. Watch local street dancers honor the hip-hop movement at the Underground Movement Festival's latest showcase.

5-10pm Saturday at Plano's McCall Plaza. Free admission.

🥁 Groove to the music. The three-day Dallas Reggae Festival is a family friendly event with live music, Caribbean-inspired food, jewelry vendors and crafts.