Apr 10, 2024 - News

⛽️ Charted: Our rising gas prices

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals
Dallas-Fort Worth gas prices are about 45 cents more expensive per gallon than they were a month ago, per AAA.

Why it matters: Gas prices tend to tick up in the spring, hitting seasonal highs in May.

The big picture: The price of a regular gallon of gas tends to be cheaper in Texas than nationally, but the gap has tightened this month, per GasBuddy data.

  • Texas gas prices were about 50 cents cheaper per gallon in November. The savings per gallon is only about 25 cents now.

By the numbers: A gallon of gas cost about $3.61 nationwide yesterday, per AAA.

  • In Texas, the cost was $3.23.
  • But in D-FW, a gallon cost about $3.40.
