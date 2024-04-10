⛽️ Charted: Our rising gas prices

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dallas-Fort Worth gas prices are about 45 cents more expensive per gallon than they were a month ago, per AAA.

Why it matters: Gas prices tend to tick up in the spring, hitting seasonal highs in May.

The big picture: The price of a regular gallon of gas tends to be cheaper in Texas than nationally, but the gap has tightened this month, per GasBuddy data.

Texas gas prices were about 50 cents cheaper per gallon in November. The savings per gallon is only about 25 cents now.

By the numbers: A gallon of gas cost about $3.61 nationwide yesterday, per AAA.