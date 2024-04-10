🤝 Become an Axios member

Our members help sustain our newsroom and ensure that Axios Dallas remains a free newsletter.

The big picture: Axios Local is in 30 cities, each with a team of locally based reporters who love their cities just like we do.

And, Axios has over a dozen trend-focused, national newsletters

State of play: If you join as a member, you'll get insider notes from the Axios Dallas team, birthday shoutouts in the newsletter and other perks.

Plus: You'll be part of our growth while ensuring that Axios Dallas is always free and accessible to the community.

How to help: Become a member for as little as $50 a year.

The bottom line: Thank you for your trust and continued readership.