🪐 One brewery to go: Celestial Beerworks
This brewery near Love Field was space-themed before it was cool.
- Lovers of hoppy beers and sours will appreciate brews with names like Satellite, Aries and Welcome To The Space Jam.
Vibe check: Disco balls, plants and psychedelic images fill the spacious taproom. And, sitting on the patio feels like you're in a more urban city with the occasional sound of DART passing overhead.
Of note: The brewery's planned solar eclipse viewing party is sold out, but you can still find its totality-themed canned beers in stores.
What to order: In The Path Of Totality, a hazy IPA
Where: Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St.
Cost: $7
Six-word review: Easy sipper even for hops haters.
