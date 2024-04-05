🪐 One brewery to go: Celestial Beerworks

This brewery near Love Field was space-themed before it was cool.

Lovers of hoppy beers and sours will appreciate brews with names like Satellite, Aries and Welcome To The Space Jam.

Vibe check: Disco balls, plants and psychedelic images fill the spacious taproom. And, sitting on the patio feels like you're in a more urban city with the occasional sound of DART passing overhead.

Of note: The brewery's planned solar eclipse viewing party is sold out, but you can still find its totality-themed canned beers in stores.

What to order: In The Path Of Totality, a hazy IPA

Where: Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St.

Cost: $7

Six-word review: Easy sipper even for hops haters.

