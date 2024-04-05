If you've procrastinated on eclipse planning, all is not lost. There are still a few places where you can go to watch the total solar eclipse with other people, as long as you're willing to brave the traffic for four-ish minutes of thrill. Driving the news: Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to have one of the longest durations of totality in North America.

A partial eclipse is expected to begin around 12:23 p.m. Monday. Totality, when day will look like night, is expected 1:40-1:44 p.m.

You'll need eclipse glasses to watch it safely, but you can make a pinhole camera if you're in a pinch.

Yes, but: The National Weather Service is forecasting high cloud cover for the region into Central Texas on Monday, meaning the eclipse may be obscured.

Here are some free eclipse events happening locally on Monday…

🌎 AT&T Discovery District: The district is planning to give the first 4,000 guests complimentary eclipse glasses. Speakers from NASA will participate in a panel, and The Exchange Hall and Cowboy Chow will have eclipse-themed food and drinks.

10am-3pm.

🌼 Main Street Garden: Downtown Dallas, Inc., and The Dallas Morning News are teaming up to offer live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, an art installation, roaming photo booth, a cash bar, and a limited quantity of free eclipse glasses.

10am-2pm. Register before going.

🏟️ The Cotton Bowl: NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will feature Neil deGrasse Tyson and the PBS series "Ready, Jet, Go!"

Register before going. You'll have to pay for parking.

🏞️ Levy Event Plaza: The Las Colinas lookout point off Lake Carolyn will have paddle boat rentals, gondola cruises and a piece of the world's largest edible MoonPie.

Noon-3pm. You'll have to pay for parking.

🎡 Grandscape: Autism Speaks-branded eclipse glasses will be for sale at this lawn party in The Colony.

Noon-2pm.

Reality check: If you don't care to socialize with strangers, staying home and walking outside around eclipse time is still a solid option.

You can also watch NASA's live stream.

