The first half of June is the best time to sell a house in North Texas, Zillow says. Why it matters: With mortgage rates still high, many homeowners are stuck in golden handcuffs because they don't want to give up their lower rate to move to another house with a higher rate.

But, for people still looking to put their home on the market, Zillow evaluated 2023 home sales to determine how homeowners might be able to maximize their sale price.

The big picture: "The old logic was that sellers could earn a premium by listing in late spring, when search activity hit its peak. Now, with persistently low inventory, mortgage rate fluctuations make their own seasonality," Zillow says.

Zoom in: Dallas-area homes listed in the first two weeks of June 2023 sold for 2.5% more than other times of the year, accounting for a $9,200 boost.

The second half of April was the best time to sell a house in the Houston area and the second half of May was the best time to sell a house in the Austin area.

Zoom out: The first half of June was the best time nationally to sell a house, Zillow says.

Homes listed in early June sold for 2.3% more last year — a $7,700 boost — compared to other times of the year.

The bottom line: The best time to list a home for sale is now a month later than it was in 2019, per Zillow's analysis.