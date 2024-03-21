53 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Dallas this weekend
☀️ Totally laugh. Nerds and scientists-turned-comics will joke about the upcoming total eclipse in the comedy show, "Laugh of Totality."
- 7-8:30 tonight at Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts. $15.
💎 Ignore the rough. Let a street rat show you the world in "Aladdin Jr." put on by North Texas Performing Arts.
- 7:15pm today and Friday. 2:15pm and 7:15pm Saturday. 1:15pm and 5:15pm Sunday at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano. Tickets start at $14.
🦖 When you gotta go! Watch lifelike prehistoric creatures at Dinosaur World Live, with a meet-and-greet after the show.
- 1pm Saturday at Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $20.
💙 Mum! Dad! Celebrate the whole family at "Bluey's Big Play" at Bass Performance Hall.
- 11am and 3pm Saturday and Sunday in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $22.
🥻 No need to say sari. Appreciate Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance form, at "mahAmAyA." There will be henna tattoos and sari wrapping lessons before the performances.
- 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. $29.50.
