Your ticket to the weekend. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

☀️ Totally laugh. Nerds and scientists-turned-comics will joke about the upcoming total eclipse in the comedy show, "Laugh of Totality." 7-8:30 tonight at Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts. $15.

💎 Ignore the rough. Let a street rat show you the world in "Aladdin Jr." put on by North Texas Performing Arts.

7:15pm today and Friday. 2:15pm and 7:15pm Saturday. 1:15pm and 5:15pm Sunday at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano. Tickets start at $14.

🦖 When you gotta go! Watch lifelike prehistoric creatures at Dinosaur World Live, with a meet-and-greet after the show.

1pm Saturday at Majestic Theatre. Tickets start at $20.

💙 Mum! Dad! Celebrate the whole family at "Bluey's Big Play" at Bass Performance Hall.

11am and 3pm Saturday and Sunday in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $22.

🥻 No need to say sari. Appreciate Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance form, at "mahAmAyA." There will be henna tattoos and sari wrapping lessons before the performances.