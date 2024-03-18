Why the Dallas Stars are good this season

Wyatt Johnston is a legit superstar — and he's still only 20. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have been one of the best teams in the NHL this year, and the team is primed for a deep playoff run — thanks in large part to a group of young superstars. The big picture: With a record of 41-19, Dallas is second in the Central Division and third in the Western Conference.

Flashback: Dallas has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, losing in the Western Conference finals last year to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The intrigue: Dallas doesn't have anyone in the league's top 30 goal scorers or the top 20 in overall points.

Yes, but: The team has six players with at least 20 goals.

Zoom in: At 24, Jason Robertson again leads in scoring, with 23 goals and 45 assists this season.

Last year's rookie sensation, center Wyatt Johnston, is tied for the team lead in goals with 26 this year — and he isn't old enough to legally order a beer yet.

When 21-year-old Logan Stankoven was called up to the team in February, he had five goals and three assists in his first six games.

🦦 Plus: Goalie Jake Oettinger, who played in his first all-star game this season, is only 25.

The other side: Dallas has had some painful losses of late, blowing a 3-0 lead to the Florida Panthers and getting blown out 6-2 by the New Jersey Devils.