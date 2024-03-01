North Texas had a warm, dry winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios February brought temperatures well above average to Dallas-Fort Worth — and less rain than typical. The big picture: D-FW sees fewer consecutive days of below-normal winter temperatures than the region did decades ago.

Cold snaps were seven days shorter in 2023 than similar streaks were in 1970.

Zoom out: Cold streaks are largely getting shorter on average nationwide, per a recent report from Climate Central, a climate research and communications nonprofit.

Most major U.S. cities set their longest cold streaks in the 1980s.

The latest: February's average daily temperature in Dallas-Fort Worth was about 7.5 degrees above average, per the National Weather Service.

And the average daily high temperature was 9 degrees above normal through the first 28 days of the month, meteorologist Jennifer Dunn tells Axios.

State of play: January was cold and rainy, though the month ended with temperatures above average.

February was much warmer than usual and saw nearly an inch less rain than typical.

By the numbers: Monday's high of 94 at DFW Airport set a new daily record for the highest temperature recorded on Feb. 26. The previous record was 90 on Feb. 26, 1917.

A higher temperature has only been recorded two other times in February — 95 on Feb. 21, 1996, and 96 on Feb. 25, 1904.

Overnight temperatures were also above average. Tuesday's low was 66 at DFW Airport, matching a daily record set in 2011.

Not-so-fun fact: 2011 holds the record for the most 100-degree days with 71.

What's next: The area will be back in the 70s on Friday and reach the 80s over the weekend, before a mild cool front moves in with slightly lower temperatures and a chance of rain early in the week.