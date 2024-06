Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was hoping to get drafted by the Cowboys when he left Texas A&M in 2014 — but looking back now, he says it could have killed him. "I wouldn't be sitting here today," Manziel told Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."

The big picture: Manziel's partying was legendary and contributed to his premature departure from the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him six picks after Dallas took guard Zack Martin.

In the wide-ranging, shockingly frank interview with Sharpe, he explained that his familiarity with Dallas' party scene would've compounded his issues.

Manziel also described getting arrested in college, doing so much cocaine that he lost 40 pounds, and why LeBron James got angry with him.

Flashback: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly flirted with the idea of drafting Manziel, but ultimately decided to stick with then-starter Tony Romo.

What they're saying: "I love Jerry," Manziel said of Jones. "I had my fingers crossed under that table the entire time. Please let me go put that star on my helmet."