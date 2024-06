Thieves have been targeting these trucks. Photo: Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dallas-area postal workers are asking for more protections in light of several armed robberies in recent months. Why it matters: Postal workers have long been the MVPs of America, but North Texas' extreme heat and the recent spike in robberies have made the job less desirable.

"There was a time when letter carriers going through neighborhoods delivering mail were off limits to criminals. Those times have changed," Shawn Boyd of the National Association of Letter Carriers told the Star-Telegram last week.

Threat level: The U.S. Postal Service is offering up to $150,000 for help solving seven daytime robberies of North Texas postal workers between Dec. 28 and Feb. 9.

Four of the robberies were in Dallas, two were in Fort Worth and one was in Arlington.

What they're doing: Postal workers rallied in Dallas last week to call attention to the risks they face and demand arrests in the robbery cases.

"Now it's a fear. Now you're afraid … All of these robberies have caused a big change in the way a letter carrier performs their duties," Kim Lewis, whose NALC Branch 132 represents USPS letter carriers in North Texas and East Texas, told NBC5

Zoom out: The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it launched a national initiative last spring to enforce theft laws, replace over 10,000 blue mail collection boxes with higher security versions and educate communities about postal worker safety.

The inspection service arrested 109 people for robberies and more than 530 people for mail theft nationwide between May and October last year.

Robbing a mail carrier is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Hurting a mail carrier or putting their life in jeopardy during a robbery carries a sentence of up to 25 years.

Meanwhile: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from the Dallas area, is among a group of lawmakers who have been pushing for stronger protections for mail carriers who work in extreme heat.

Crockett has invited the widow of a Dallas mail carrier who died after working on a hot day last summer to be her guest at the State of the Union next week.

Worthy of your time: Why a writer loves the post office, and why you should too