If you're still looking for a cool vantage point for April's total solar eclipse, the sky awaits. The big picture: Delta Air Lines is among several carriers offering flights that will align with the timing and path of totality, when the Moon covers the entirety of the Sun except for the Sun's corona.

The intrigue: Last week, Delta announced a "path-of-totality flight" from Austin to Detroit for April 8, but it sold out within 24 hours.

A newly added option, Delta Flight 1010, will depart DFW Airport at 12:30pm and head to Detroit.

The airline says it chose a larger aircraft for the DFW-Detroit flight to accommodate demand. There will be 42 Comfort+ seats and 132 Main Cabin seats.

Yes, but: It won't be cheap. Basic seats for the one-way fare from DFW to Detroit were already sold out on Monday.

Main cabin seats were over $730.

State of the Sun: The path of totality will stretch 115 miles from Mexico to Texas, to the northeastern U.S., to Canada.

Dallas will be the largest city on the path of totality, which is projected to start at 1:40pm and end by 1:44pm.

Zoom out: Southwest Airlines says Flight 1252, from Dallas Love Field to Pittsburgh, is among three flights with the "greatest likelihood" of overlapping with the total solar eclipse. Fares were around $437 on Monday.

Delta's Flight 924, from Los Angeles to DFW Airport, will also overlap with a portion of the eclipse.

Be smart: The local flights in the path of totality are likely to sell out quickly, so book soon. And buy your solar eclipse glasses before they become harder to find.