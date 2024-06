Share on email (opens in new window)

A TikToker's lucrative storage unit finds appear to have a Dallas Cowboys connection. The big picture: Storage facilities often auction abandoned units, letting the new owner take possession of the contents inside.

TikToker Vincent Broadway paid $1,880 for a Michigan storage locker that he says is "one of the craziest storages I've ever purchased."

The intrigue: Broadway doesn't name the previous owner of the locker, but says he was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2023 and has a University of Michigan connection.

Those hints led viewers to Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who played at Michigan and was drafted by Dallas in the first round of the NFL draft in 2023.

What was inside: The locker included player-exclusive cleats worth hundreds of dollars each, a Louis Vuitton toiletry bag, boxes of Legos and a giant gun safe.