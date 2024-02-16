Developers want Willow Bend to be packed with people one day. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Plano

Plano's Shops at Willow Bend may one day look a lot more like the posh Shops at Legacy. Driving the news: The Plano City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow Willow Bend owners to convert the traditional indoor mall into an open-air shopping center.

Why it matters: Willow Bend was built over 20 years ago, when suburban malls were thriving. Its retail-focused format has become outdated.

State of play: Many traditional malls in North Texas are relatively empty on the weekdays, getting most of their visitors on the weekends.

"Retailers don't survive well in that environment anymore," Centennial Real Estate CEO and North Texas native Steven Levin said during this week's City Council meeting. "They need seven-days-a-week, 18-hours-a-day destinations."

Context: Centennial acquired Willow Bend in 2022 and has been working on projects to improve the mall with input from current tenants and the broader Plano community.

The mall is currently anchored by Dillard's, Macy's and Neiman Marcus.

"We bought [the mall] to recreate it, to fix it from what was a 20-year-old mall to a project that will be the most dominant destination for the next 30, 40, 50 years," Levin said.

Details: Willow Bend's partial redevelopment project envisions outdoor dining, a more modern streetscape, high-end retailers and a greenspace for outdoor events like movies and concerts.

The redesign will connect to The District at Willow Bend, which already offers upscale dining options and has capacity for more restaurants.

There are also plans for an 18-story hotel, office space and residential buildings.

How it will work: Roughly 530,000 square feet of the existing mall will be demolished, and parking areas will be modified.

Construction will happen in phases. The first phase may be completed around mid-2027, per Community Impact.

Meanwhile: Construction has lagged at the former site of Plano's Collin Creek Mall, which was demolished over two years ago to make way for a $1 billion redevelopment of the area.