Dr. Phil is back in the TV business. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Phil McGraw, the daytime talk show host known as Dr. Phil, is launching a new television network based in Roanoke. Merit Street Media is part of a partnership with the Fort Worth-based Christian programming company Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Why it matters: North Texas has been a smaller, between-the-coasts hub for television programming for decades.

Political commentator Glenn Beck launched his own network, The Blaze, in Las Colinas about 10 years ago.

Former Republican senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum launched a Christian film studio in Flower Mound around the same time.

Between the lines: McGraw has a history in North Texas. He received his doctorate from UNT. His 1979 dissertation focused on rheumatoid arthritis.

The big picture: McGraw's new 5-acre headquarters includes a small museum dedicated to … himself. It includes signs, posters and other memorabilia from his 26-year career in television, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Details: The new network will feature "Dr. Phil Primetime," news programming and true crime shows, including a new block of content hosted by contentious crime commentator — and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant — Nancy Grace.

Merit Street will air on AT&T U-verse, Frontier and Spectrum starting Feb. 26.

Of note: If you'd like to see McGraw do his thing in person, you can sign up to be in the audience here.

He tapes two episodes a day, three days a week. Each session lasts from around 8am to 2pm, according to his website.

Meanwhile: Episodes of McGraw's old daytime show will continue to air in syndication.

What we're watching: Will the people who control the TVs in doctor's office waiting rooms and mechanic shop lobbies be able to find Dr. Phil's new programming?

Worthy of your time: Check out this 2021 Buzzfeed story about the ways McGraw exploits his most vulnerable guests.