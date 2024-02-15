24 mins ago - News

Rocky Ridge safari park for sale outside Dallas

"Hi. I'm a zebra. Would you like to own me?" Photo: Teng Junwei/Xinhua via Getty Images

Do you have a few million dollars and an abiding desire to own exotic animals that shouldn't live in Texas?

  • Well, we've got quite the deal for you.

Driving the news: The Rocky Ridge Drive-Thru Safari in Eustace — about an hour southeast of Dallas — is up for sale.

The listing price: $4.5 million. That includes roughly 200 acres and, presumably, around 400 animals — 25 different species from all over the world, according to Rocky Ridge's website.

  • The menagerie includes zebras, camels, bison, gazelles, llamas, emus, deer and, of course, urial sheep — almost none of which are native to Texas.

Details: The real estate listing also mentions that the business takes in $600,000 in annual revenue.

Reality check: It doesn't say how much it costs to feed and care for all those animals.

