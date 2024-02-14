Share on email (opens in new window)

The Texas economy exceeded expectations in 2023 after earlier worries of a national recession, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Why it matters: Economists had projected a soft landing for Texas in 2023, predicting it would avoid a major economic downturn even if the national economy took a hit.

The big picture: The Texas labor force grew at its fastest pace in decades last year and outpaced growth nationwide, Dallas Fed senior economist Pia Orrenius said at a recent economic outlook event.

The state's job growth is expected to cool this year to pre-pandemic figures. "We're cleared for landing," Orrenius said.

State of play: Texas had the country's fifth highest job growth by percentage last year. Nevada was first.

Employment was up 3.1% in Texas, compared to 2% nationwide.

The state's information sector, where many tech companies had layoffs, was the only sector that recorded job losses last year.

Zoom in: Brownsville-Harlingen area earned the top spot in job growth, with 5% growth.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area recorded 3% growth.

Job growth in top-performing Austin slowed to 2.9% in 2023 because of turmoil in the tech industry.

Of note: Construction in Texas remained robust in 2023, but overall sales of single-family homes declined amid high interest rates.

And, builders are making smaller homes than before to reduce their construction costs and make sales, Orrenius said.

Threat level: Texas firms surveyed by the Dallas Fed in December listed geopolitical worries and uncertainty around the upcoming U.S. elections as their primary concerns over the next six months.

They were also less concerned about a potential recession than in 2022.

What's next: The Fed projects job growth in the state will cool to around 2% this year.

Reality check: These are just projections. Recession concerns could return, the costs of goods could continue increasing, and consumers could end up spending less than expected this year.