Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson to star in film about Dallas-area informant

headshot
A woman in a beige suit

Scarlett Johansson will probably get some Oscar buzz for her next role. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly set to star as an FBI informant in a film about the six-year investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Why it matters: Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a North Texan whose informing work secured 13 convictions and helped in at least 16 others more than a decade ago.

  • She was the subject of a seven-part series by former Dallas Morning News reporter Scott Farwell.

Catch up fast: Blevins grew up in Murphy and was an athlete at Plano East Senior High School. It was the era of heroin overdoses in the middle class suburb.

  • She tried heroin for the first time at 15 and eventually quit school.
  • Blevins became a sex worker, which led her to Micheal "Crash" Bianculli, an ABT member who was also a low-level informant.
  • Bianculli asked Blevins to be his featherwood, saying it meant she was his "Aryan princess."

Of note: The movie is titled "Featherwood," per Deadline, which first reported the movie deal.

  • The ABT term means a member's girlfriend is an object to be shared among the brothers.

Details: The six-year FBI investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas involved several federal law enforcement agencies, the Texas Rangers and multiple police departments, including Carrollton, Mesquite and Fort Worth.

  • The ABT evolved from being a prison gang to protect white supremacist inmates to conducting criminal enterprise beyond bars.
  • One of the top targets of the FBI investigation into the ABT was James "Skitz" Sampsell, the only ABT general outside prison.
  • After Sampsell was arrested, he ordered other members to capture and kill Blevins, per the DMN.

The intrigue: Sampsell was one of the 36 people charged with conducting racketeering activity as part of the investigation involving Blevins.

  • Records show the group would enforce its rules through threats, assaults and murder.

Zoom in: Sampsell was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison and was released in August 2022, per federal records.

  • Rusty Eugene Duke, of Dallas, remains in federal prison and isn't scheduled for release until May 2028.

Go deeper: Farwell's My Aryan Princess

