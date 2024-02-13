Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson to star in film about Dallas-area informant
Scarlett Johansson is reportedly set to star as an FBI informant in a film about the six-year investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.
Why it matters: Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a North Texan whose informing work secured 13 convictions and helped in at least 16 others more than a decade ago.
- She was the subject of a seven-part series by former Dallas Morning News reporter Scott Farwell.
Catch up fast: Blevins grew up in Murphy and was an athlete at Plano East Senior High School. It was the era of heroin overdoses in the middle class suburb.
- She tried heroin for the first time at 15 and eventually quit school.
- Blevins became a sex worker, which led her to Micheal "Crash" Bianculli, an ABT member who was also a low-level informant.
- Bianculli asked Blevins to be his featherwood, saying it meant she was his "Aryan princess."
Of note: The movie is titled "Featherwood," per Deadline, which first reported the movie deal.
- The ABT term means a member's girlfriend is an object to be shared among the brothers.
Details: The six-year FBI investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas involved several federal law enforcement agencies, the Texas Rangers and multiple police departments, including Carrollton, Mesquite and Fort Worth.
- The ABT evolved from being a prison gang to protect white supremacist inmates to conducting criminal enterprise beyond bars.
- One of the top targets of the FBI investigation into the ABT was James "Skitz" Sampsell, the only ABT general outside prison.
- After Sampsell was arrested, he ordered other members to capture and kill Blevins, per the DMN.
The intrigue: Sampsell was one of the 36 people charged with conducting racketeering activity as part of the investigation involving Blevins.
- Records show the group would enforce its rules through threats, assaults and murder.
Zoom in: Sampsell was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison and was released in August 2022, per federal records.
- Rusty Eugene Duke, of Dallas, remains in federal prison and isn't scheduled for release until May 2028.
Go deeper: Farwell's My Aryan Princess
