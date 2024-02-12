A North Texas family has launched a new program to address inequities in the culinary industry by letting Black chefs experience what it's like to run their own restaurant.

Driving the news: Kitchen Combine launched in Arlington in January and will feature new chefs with new menus every month.

Why it matters: The culinary industry has historically favored white chefs, making it tougher for chefs of color to get top jobs at restaurants.

"Black and Latinx people are more likely to work in low-paying, quick service segments or in back-of-house positions, with limited upward mobility," according to the Michelin Guide.

State of play: Kitchen Combine gives its kitchen space, technology and seating area to a new chef every month to help them see what it would be like to operate a brick-and-mortar with dine-in and pickup orders.

Ray Pryor's family, who started Kitchen Combine, helps the chefs price their dishes, identify which ones are most profitable and refine their workflow.

The chefs and the family share the profit, based on sales and operating costs.

When each chef's month at Kitchen Combine ends, the family plans to continue mentoring them and help them find a more permanent space.

Ray Pryor's family is trying to turn a recent setback into others' success. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

The intrigue: Pryor's family learned the hard way. They opened a seafood restaurant on Matlock Road in Arlington last August but had to shutter it in October after realizing how tough it was to run a restaurant.

As the space with a 10-year lease sat vacant, some chefs started asking to use it for catering and events.

The family turned the space into an incubator for promising chefs in the community.

"There are a lot of prep kitchens that you can use to cook your food, but nothing that looks and feels like a restaurant for your customers to experience," Pryor tells Axios.

And: Even if the chefs realize they don't want to open a restaurant, they won't lose a large investment to reach that conclusion.

"There are a lot of different paths that I imagine our chefs will take," Pryor says. "My hope is this will open their eyes to all that is possible because now you get a real sense of what that's like on your body, your finances."

Reality check: While the first Kitchen Combine chefs are Black, Pryor says the program is open to people from other backgrounds too. Serving chefs from underrepresented communities, however, will remain a priority.

What's next: Pryor's family hopes other cities will be inspired by Kitchen Combine and try their own version of the program.

"This is people who have nobody else to look to who have decided to collaborate together to create value for each other," he says.

How to help: Visit the restaurant, become a VIP member or nominate a chef for the program.