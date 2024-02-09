When Arlington hosted the Super Bowl

Share on email (opens in new window)

Our football stadium in Arlington was just two years old — and not yet named AT&T Stadium — when North Texas hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The weather was awful, and there weren't enough seats. It was embarrassing.

What happened: An ice storm paralyzed the region for several days, drawing ridicule from colder cities that are better equipped to handle winter weather.

Ice falling from the stadium's roof injured several workers the Friday before the big game.

"I-30 between Dallas + Fort Worth is a plow-less, snow-windswept moonscape. This is officially a debacle," Sports Illustrated writer Peter King tweeted at the time.

And: A shortage of seats at the stadium on Game Day left hundreds of ticket holders without a seat, leading to lawsuits that took years to settle.

But, but, but: The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers got to play under Cowboys Stadium's closed roof, a reprieve from the bitter cold conditions that they usually face at home.

The Packers won 31-25.

The bottom line: We haven't hosted a Super Bowl since.