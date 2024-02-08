Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Roll up to your weekend. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There are several options for weekend plans in Dallas-Fort Worth that don't involve the Super Bowl.

Here are some events:

Laissez les bons temps rouler. Celebrate during the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras parade in Dallas' original French colony.

1pm Sunday near Kessler Theater. Free.

Be art late. The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting its monthly late night Friday. It's closing weekend for the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit.

Deliver yourself to the theater. Dallas Theater Center's resident playwright Jonathan Norton has a new comedy, "I Am Delivered't," showing until Feb. 18.

7:30 tonight, Saturday and Sunday. 7pm Friday. Plus, there are 2pm showings Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $25.50.

Welcome dragon. Celebrate a new year at the 2024 Lunar New Year Festival in DFW Chinatown in Richardson. There will be dances, performances and a calligraphy exhibit.

11am-3pm Sunday at 400 N. Greenville Ave. Free.

Don't tell mama. Theatre Arlington opens "Cabaret" on Friday. The musical will be performed until March 3.