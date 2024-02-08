Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
There are several options for weekend plans in Dallas-Fort Worth that don't involve the Super Bowl.
- Here are some events:
Laissez les bons temps rouler. Celebrate during the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras parade in Dallas' original French colony.
- 1pm Sunday near Kessler Theater. Free.
Be art late. The Dallas Museum of Art is hosting its monthly late night Friday. It's closing weekend for the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit.
- 5-11pm Friday. $20.
Deliver yourself to the theater. Dallas Theater Center's resident playwright Jonathan Norton has a new comedy, "I Am Delivered't," showing until Feb. 18.
- 7:30 tonight, Saturday and Sunday. 7pm Friday. Plus, there are 2pm showings Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $25.50.
Welcome dragon. Celebrate a new year at the 2024 Lunar New Year Festival in DFW Chinatown in Richardson. There will be dances, performances and a calligraphy exhibit.
- 11am-3pm Sunday at 400 N. Greenville Ave. Free.
Don't tell mama. Theatre Arlington opens "Cabaret" on Friday. The musical will be performed until March 3.
- 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. 2pm Sunday. $40.
