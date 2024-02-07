25 mins ago - News

Cowboys' Micah Parsons topped NFL's 2023 jersey sales

A black and blue jersey hangs in a red locker room

Our No. 11 is No. 1 in jersey sales. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Micah Parsons' Cowboys jersey was more popular than Super Bowl contender Patrick Mahomes' jersey this NFL season.

Driving the news: The linebacker is in the running for the Associated Press' defensive player of the year award, which will be announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Parsons' jersey ranked No. 1 among all of the NFL jerseys sold at sports team apparel giant Lids. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had the No. 5 best-selling jersey.

Between the lines: Parsons has earned a lot of respect because of his versatility, toggling between positions to fill gaps on the Cowboys.

Details: Sales at Lids helped determine the list of top-selling jerseys and team merchandise in the 2023 season.

  • The Cowboys and 49ers had the top-selling merchandise among NFL teams.

Of note: Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn't make the top 10.

