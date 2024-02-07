Cowboys' Micah Parsons topped NFL's 2023 jersey sales
Micah Parsons' Cowboys jersey was more popular than Super Bowl contender Patrick Mahomes' jersey this NFL season.
Driving the news: The linebacker is in the running for the Associated Press' defensive player of the year award, which will be announced Thursday.
Why it matters: Parsons' jersey ranked No. 1 among all of the NFL jerseys sold at sports team apparel giant Lids. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had the No. 5 best-selling jersey.
Between the lines: Parsons has earned a lot of respect because of his versatility, toggling between positions to fill gaps on the Cowboys.
- He went almost 40 quarters without drawing a flag in the 2023 season, despite being one of the top pass rushers.
- And he's outspoken on social media.
Details: Sales at Lids helped determine the list of top-selling jerseys and team merchandise in the 2023 season.
- The Cowboys and 49ers had the top-selling merchandise among NFL teams.
Of note: Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn't make the top 10.
