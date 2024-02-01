Share on email (opens in new window)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Denton and four other cities over their policies to decriminalize marijuana.

Details: The suit alleges municipalities don't have the authority to do so under state law, the AG's office announced Wednesday.

Denton officials tell Axios they are aware of the lawsuit but have not yet filed a response.

Why it matters: The news represents the Republican-led state's latest attempt to roll back Democratic cities' home rule authority.

The state legislature passed a law to prevent district attorneys from not prosecuting certain crimes, such as low-level drug offenses, as well as one to limit local regulations on businesses.

Catch up fast: Denton voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses in 2022, which boasted the largest turnout for a municipal election.

But, but, but: It is not actually being enforced yet, following city council fears that Denton would face litigation.

In June, the council voted not to adopt the ordinance despite voter passage, per WFAA.

The latest: The AG's lawsuit, which also targets Austin, San Marcos, Killeen and Elgin, seeks an injunction to force Denton to repeal the ordinance.

The suit states that municipalities cannot implement ordinances that contradict the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure or counter state law.

The big picture: More than half of Americans live in states where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

38 states have legalized medical marijuana usage, but Texas is not one.

The state does have a compassionate use program for low-THC use in some situations.

What they're saying: "I will not stand idly by as cities run by pro-crime extremists deliberately violate Texas law and promote the use of illicit drugs that harm our communities," Paxton said in a statement.

The other side: Nonprofit advocacy group Ground Game Texas called the suit "an anti-democratic assault on the constitutional authority of Texas Home Rule cities to set local law enforcement priorities."

What we're watching: Ground Game Texas is collecting signatures in Dallas to push a similar marijuana decriminalization ordinance.